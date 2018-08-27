Roberts logged a team-high 51 snaps in Friday's 13-6 preseason win over the Packers.

Roberts didn't haul in his only target in the game, but he's healthy after missing some time with an undisclosed issue. With Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson atop the Raiders' wideout depth chart and Martavis Bryant also on hand, Roberts, as it stands, profiles at the the team's No. 4 option at the position. He's therefore a break away from a reliable path to targets, but he did log 43 catches for 455 yards and a TD in 15 games last season, so he remains a name to file away in deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories