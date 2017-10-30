Roberts did not play in Sunday's loss to the Bills due to an illness, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Roberts was unable to log a single snap during Sunday's tilt due to an undisclosed illness, while fellow receiver Cordarrelle Patterson saw a season-high 57 offensive snaps in Roberts' absence. Patterson failed to capitalize on the opportunity, however, amassing just seven yards on three catches. The severity of Roberts' illness remains unclear at this point, so his status for Week 9 in Miami may be uncertain until further notice.