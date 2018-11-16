Roberts is expected to serve as one of the Raiders' primary receivers in Sunday's game against the Cardinals with both Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee) ruled out for the contest, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Roberts will likely be joined in three-wideout sets by Brandon LaFell and Marcell Ateman, while tight end Jared Cook and running back Jalen Richard may also benefit from added volume in the passing game to compensate for the absence of Nelson in particular. Regardless of how the distribution of targets shake out among the wideouts, none profile as much more than a dart throw in fantasy lineups against a competent Arizona pass defense. A slot specialist, Roberts has rarely flashed much big-play ability, topping out at 43 receiving yards across his eight appearances in 2018.