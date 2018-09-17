Roberts caught all three of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.

Roberts caught Derek Carr's lone touchdown pass on a 20-yard completion during the third quarter to put the Raiders up 19-7, but that ended the team's scoring run as the Broncos eventually put up 13 unanswered points to keep Oakland winless. Roberts' touchdown salvaged an otherwise quiet performance, as the fourth-year receiver has seen just five total targets through two weeks.