Roberts was busy at Wednesday's practice in the absence of Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Typically utilized as the slot receiver in three-wide formations, Roberts also figures to get playing time in two-receiver sets Sunday against the Giants. Roberts played 93 percent of the offensive snaps back in Week 4 when Crabtree sat out with an injury, marking one of five times this season the third-year slot man has gone over the 80-percent mark. While Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton also figure to take on expanded roles, Roberts and TE Jared Cook are the favorites to lead Oakland in targets come Sunday, assuming Cooper is held out.