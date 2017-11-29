Raiders' Seth Roberts: Staying busy sans Crabtree
Roberts was busy at Wednesday's practice in the absence of Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Typically utilized as the slot receiver in three-wide formations, Roberts also figures to get playing time in two-receiver sets Sunday against the Giants. Roberts played 93 percent of the offensive snaps back in Week 4 when Crabtree sat out with an injury, marking one of five times this season the third-year slot man has gone over the 80-percent mark. While Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton also figure to take on expanded roles, Roberts and TE Jared Cook are the favorites to lead Oakland in targets come Sunday, assuming Cooper is held out.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could draw start Week 13 against Giants•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Struggles against Patriots•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Two catches following one-game absence•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Turns in second straight full practice•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Sidelined by illness•
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs