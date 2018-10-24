Roberts (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roberts remains in the concussion protocol as the Raiders come out of a bye week, but he still has a few days to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts. He could take on some more snaps and targets with Amari Cooper now longer in the picture, though Martavis Bryant seems like the better bet to handle a good chunk of Cooper's vacated workload.

