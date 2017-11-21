Raiders' Seth Roberts: Struggles against Patriots
Roberts caught five passes for 36 yards on nine targets during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but he also lost a fumble in the red zone and struggled with drops throughout the contest.
Roberts posted season-highs in both receptions and targets during the Raiders' Week 11 loss, but those numbers were ultimately unable to mask a poor overall performance from the third-year wide receiver. Mistakes included a costly third-down drop along with a lost fumble inside the Patriots' 10-yard line as Oakland approached the end zone. These lapses in focus by Roberts could result in a snap increase for Cordarrelle Patterson out of the slot against the Broncos in Week 12.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Two catches following one-game absence•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Turns in second straight full practice•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Could practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Sidelined by illness•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches one of six targets Week 7•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Catches all three targets during Week 6 loss•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...