Roberts caught five passes for 36 yards on nine targets during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but he also lost a fumble in the red zone and struggled with drops throughout the contest.

Roberts posted season-highs in both receptions and targets during the Raiders' Week 11 loss, but those numbers were ultimately unable to mask a poor overall performance from the third-year wide receiver. Mistakes included a costly third-down drop along with a lost fumble inside the Patriots' 10-yard line as Oakland approached the end zone. These lapses in focus by Roberts could result in a snap increase for Cordarrelle Patterson out of the slot against the Broncos in Week 12.