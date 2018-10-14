Roberts suffered a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will not return, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Roberts wasn't the only Raiders wide receiver to exit with a concussion, as starter Amari Cooper also sustained a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Dwayne Harris are the only remaining healthy options at receiver Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories