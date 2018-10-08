Raiders' Seth Roberts: Targeted seven times vs. Chargers
Roberts caught four of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.
Roberts benefited from both game flow and a costly fumble by fellow receiver Martavis Bryant, as the former went on to accumulate a season high seven targets in 28 offensive snaps. Bryant's big-play ability should keep him regarded as the No. 3 option at receiver behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, but Roberts could see a slight uptick in volume again in Week 6 against the Seahawks if Bryant's mistakes continue. Roberts would likely draw a tough matchup against Seattle's slot corner Justin Coleman, however, so expectations for the fourth-year receiver should remain tempered.
