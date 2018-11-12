Raiders' Seth Roberts: Totals 39 receiving yards in loss
Roberts caught three passes on as many targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.
Roberts was on the field for less than 30 offensive snaps for the first time since Week 5, but still managed to salvage a 39-yard performance while the Raiders' offense continued to struggle. Both Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant are now being evaluated for knee injuries, however, so Roberts could see additional targets next week against the Cardinals.
