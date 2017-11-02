Roberts (illness) practiced fully Thursday.

Roberts has turned in full practices both of the last two days, clearing up any concern about his status heading into Sunday's game against the Dolphins. With Roberts likely in line to reprise his normal role as the Raiders' No. 3 wideout behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, Cordarrelle Patterson, who played a season-high 57 offensive snaps in Week 8, should see a significant role reduction.