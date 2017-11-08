Raiders' Seth Roberts: Two catches following one-game absence
Roberts caught two passes on as many targets for 28 yards during Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Roberts was able to return from the illness that kept him sidelined in Week 8 against the Bills, but he nearly tied his season low in offensive snaps played with just 35. The third-year receiver logged his third 20-plus reception of the season, but he hasn't found the end zone since Week 1. Fellow receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, along with tight end Jared Cook, continue to serve as Derek Carr's favorite targets in the aerial attack as the Raiders' head into their bye week.
