Roberts failed to haul in his lone target during Sunday's win over the Jets.

Roberts has seen just two passes thrown his way through the first two weeks of the 2017 season, while fellow receiver Michael Crabtree took the spotlight in Week 2 with a trio of touchdowns. Roberts was still involved in 60 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps Sunday, and provided a crucial downfield block on Cordarrelle Patterson's 43-yard rushing touchdown. With Redskins cornerback Josh Norman likely keying in on Amari Cooper and Crabtree in Week 3, Roberts could have an opportunity to receive additional looks from Derek Carr.