Williams (undisclosed) reverted to the Raiders' injured reserve list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Williams went unclaimed off waivers, so he'll shift to injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached with the Raiders. The 2021 sixth-round pick hasn't seen regular-season action since his rookie campaign with the Broncos, when he played 61 snaps (47 on offense, 14 on special teams) over two games and logged his lone carry for 34 yards.