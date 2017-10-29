Luani will start at strong safety for the Raiders during Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Luani draws the start with Karl Joseph sidelined due to a groin injury. The 2017 seventh-rounder has been used primarily on special teams thus far, logging only five defensive snaps through the Raiders' first seven games.

