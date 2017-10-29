Raiders' Shalom Luani: Earns start at safety
Luani will start at strong safety for the Raiders during Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.
Luani draws the start with Karl Joseph sidelined due to a groin injury. The 2017 seventh-rounder has been used primarily on special teams thus far, logging only five defensive snaps through the Raiders' first seven games.
