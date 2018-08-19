Raiders' Shareece Wright: Exits with hamstring injury
Wright injured his hamstring and was removed from Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden described the injury as a tweak. The 31-year-old Wright had a pair of tackles before exiting the game.
