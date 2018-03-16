Wright indicated on his personal Instagram page he is joining the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wright totaled 44 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble with the Bills last season. The Raiders are also adding former Colt Rashaan Melvin to their cornerback group, and Wright is likely to battle for snaps behind Melvin in 2018.

