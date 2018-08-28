Wright (hamstring) returned to Raiders practice Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Wright was injured in the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Rams and has been sidelined since. He was making a case to earn a spot on their 53-man roster prior to the injury, but that along with the subsequent signing of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie have seemingly hurt his chances. He will now look to make an impression at camp before final roster cuts Saturday.

