Raiders' Sharif Finch: Lands in Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Finch (undisclosed) signed a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday.
Finch's last activity came in the form of a failed physical with the Titans back in December, but he's now fully healthy and ready to provide the Raiders with linebacker depth.
