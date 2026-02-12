Raiders' Shedrick Jackson: Catches four passes in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson finished the 2025 season with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in five games.
Jackson spent the majority of the season on Las Vegas' practice squad before joining the team's active roster in December. The 26-year-old saw playing time on both offense and special teams while logging his first career reception. He will look to be more involved in the Raiders' offense during the 2026 campaign.
