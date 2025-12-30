Jackson caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Jackson played just eight offensive snaps in his fourth game of the season, but he managed to earn three targets while providing depth at wide receiver behind Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton and Tyler Lockett with Jack Bech sidelined for Sunday's contest due to a back injury. However, Jackson's already limited role could disappear if Bech manages to return for a Week 18 tilt against the Chiefs.