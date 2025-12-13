Las Vegas elevated Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Jackson was elevated for the second week in a row after playing four snaps during last week's loss to the Broncos. He'll once again serve as the Raiders' fifth wide receiver behind Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Tyler Lockett and Dont'e Thornton. This was also the third time that Jackson was called up from the practice squad, marking the final time that he was eligible to he elevated this season. He'll now have to be signed to the active roster to play any further games for the Raiders this year.