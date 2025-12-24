The Raiders signed Jackson from their practice squad to their active roster Wednesday.

Jackson had already been elevated from the practice squad three times, so this move was necessary in order for him to suit up for the Raiders again this season. In his three contests with the club, the Auburn product has logged nine offensive snaps and caught his only target for a 25-yard touchdown. For the final two games of the campaign, Jackson should serve as a depth wideout and contribute on special teams.