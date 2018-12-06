Raiders' Shilique Calhoun: Dealing with neck issue
Calhoun was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a neck injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It took a few hours for the details to surface, but the finite status of Calhoun's season remains unchanged. Given the nature of neck injuries, the Raiders will likely provide ample time for a full recovery. There's a chance we won't know much regarding his status until this summer.
