Calhoun (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Calhoun had struggled with injury this season, missing five of the Raiders' first eight games. The Michigan State product did, however, manage to stay healthy enough to play in the last four games, including a five-tackle performance against the Chargers in Week 13. Wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) was also placed on injured reserve Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the Raiders used one of the vacancies on the roster to sign defensive back Bene Benwikere.

