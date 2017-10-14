Play

Calhoun signed a contract with the Raiders on Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Calhoun has been on the Raiders' practice squad since being waived at the end of the preseason. The 25-year-old could potentially see more defensive opportunities with Cory James (knee) questionable for Sunday and Marquel Lee out with an ankle injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories