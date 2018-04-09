Raiders' Shilique Calhoun: Signs ERFA tender
Calhoun signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Raiders on Monday.
Calhoun hasn't been the player the Raiders thought he was when they selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft, but he's at least been serviceable on special teams while providing Oakland with rotational depth at outside linebacker. The Michigan State product finished the 2017 season with eight tackles while seeing 241 total snaps in nine games.
