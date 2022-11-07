Jones (groin) signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday.
Jones played 42 defensive snaps across three games through the Seahawks' first six games before missing Weeks 7 and 8 with a groin injury. The veteran cornerback was then let go by Seattle on Tuesday, but he now appears to be healthy again after joining up with the Raiders. Jones logged a career-high 66 tackles and 10 passes defended over 16 games in 2022, and he should provide Las Vegas' secondary with valuable depth heading into Sunday's contest versus Indianapolis.