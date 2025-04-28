McCormick is expected to compete for a depth role behind rookie sixth overall pick Ashton Jeanty, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

McCormick has presumably recovered from the ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve to finish the 2024 season. Prior to getting hurt, McCormick filled in capably as a starter, rushing for 64 yards in Week 13 and 78 yards in Week 14. The 24-year-old running back will likely slide down a couple pegs on the depth chart following the additions of Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and veteran Raheem Mostert in free agency. McCormick may be competing for a roster spot with Zamir White, who was sidelined by a quadriceps injury to finish the 2024 season.