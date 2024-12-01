McCormick reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) both inactive for Friday's game against the Chiefs, McCormick was thrust into backup running back duties behind Ameer Abdullah. McCormick finished Friday's game with 12 carries for 64 yards while adding two catches for one yard, and he played 26 snaps on offense while Abdullah led the Raiders' backfield with 42 offensive snaps. McCormick has an opportunity to reprise his backup role for Week 14 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 8 if both Mattison and White were to be sidelined for that contest.