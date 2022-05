McCormick has signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.

McCormick is coming off a record-setting career with UTSA including 3,939 career rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 running back is one of three ball carriers including Zamir White and Brittain Brown to join the Raiders this offseason. McCormick will likely compete with Brown as well as veterans Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah for depth role this offseason.