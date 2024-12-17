McCormick (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup against Atlanta.

McCormick was injured on a one-yard carry in the second quarter. He was deemed questionable to return ahead of Las Vegas' next offensive drive, then ruled out after halftime. McCormick logged eight yards on seven carries along with 17 yards on two receptions prior to exiting. The Raiders backfield will consist of Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube for the remainder of the game.