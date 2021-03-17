Thomas (knee) signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Thomas is still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 2, but he's expected to be ready for training camp. The 2017 third overall pick posted career highs in tackles (41) and sacks (three) during his rookie season, and his role steadily dropped off over the next three seasons before his injury. Thomas has a chance to redefine his career in Las Vegas. He'll battle fellow defensive tackles Maurice Hurst (calf) and Kendal Vickers for playing time.