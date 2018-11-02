Raiders' T.J. Clemmings: Lands on IR
Clemmings (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Clemmings has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. The fourth-year lineman suffered a knee injury during a Week 8 loss to Indianapolis, and will work towards recovering in time for the 2019 season. David Sharpe replaces Clemmings on the active roster, and will attempt to provide the Raiders with offensive line depth.
