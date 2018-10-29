Raiders' T.J. Clemmings: Out for the season
Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Clemmings (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Clemmings suffered a knee injury during Monday's 42-28 loss to the Colts, and appears on track to miss the remainder of the 2018 season on injured reserve. The reserve tackle's absence will have a noticeable impact on Oakland's offense until rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller (knee) is able to get healthy.
More News
-
Raiders' T.J. Clemmings: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Limited participant in minicamp•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Placed on IR•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Hurts ankle against Cowboys•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Heading to DC•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8