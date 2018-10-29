Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Clemmings (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Clemmings suffered a knee injury during Monday's 42-28 loss to the Colts, and appears on track to miss the remainder of the 2018 season on injured reserve. The reserve tackle's absence will have a noticeable impact on Oakland's offense until rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller (knee) is able to get healthy.