Raiders' T.J. Clemmings: Ruled out Sunday
Clemmings is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The severity of Clemmings' injury remains undisclosed, but the depth tackle's absence comes as a blow to Oakland's already-struggling offensive line. As long as Clemmings remain sidelined, Jon Feliciano should serve as the primary backup to Kolton Miller.
