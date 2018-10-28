Clemmings is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The severity of Clemmings' injury remains undisclosed, but the depth tackle's absence comes as a blow to Oakland's already-struggling offensive line. As long as Clemmings remain sidelined, Jon Feliciano should serve as the primary backup to Kolton Miller.

More News
Our Latest Stories