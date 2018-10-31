Raiders' T.J. Clemmings: Ruled out Thursday
Clemmings (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Clemmings' lack of availability isn't surprising, considering that he's expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered during Oakland's loss to the Colts in Week 8. With rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller now healthy, Clemmings' absence is unlikely to hurt the Raiders' offensive line much.
More News
-
Raiders' T.J. Clemmings: Out for the season•
-
Raiders' T.J. Clemmings: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Limited participant in minicamp•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Placed on IR•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' T.J. Clemmings: Hurts ankle against Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...