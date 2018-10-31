Clemmings (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Clemmings' lack of availability isn't surprising, considering that he's expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered during Oakland's loss to the Colts in Week 8. With rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller now healthy, Clemmings' absence is unlikely to hurt the Raiders' offensive line much.