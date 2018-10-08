Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Amasses nine tackles Sunday
Whitehead racked up nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.
Whitehead has now totaled 21 tackles (13 solo) over the past two weeks, bringing his tackle count on the season to 37 (26 solo) in five games. He has yet to force a turnover or record a sack, however, with his next test coming against the Seahawks in Week 6.
