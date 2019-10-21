Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Collects eight tackles in Green Bay
Whitehead recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.
Whitehead led the Raiders in tackles during Sunday's tilt, and he's now played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in back-to-back contests. He'll continue to shoulder the load at linebacker for the Raiders moving forward, especially given the NFL's decision to uphold Vontaze Burfict's 12-game suspension.
More News
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads Raiders in tackles•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Racks up nine stops•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Productive in win•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Forces fumble in loss•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Posts season high in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.