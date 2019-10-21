Whitehead recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

Whitehead led the Raiders in tackles during Sunday's tilt, and he's now played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in back-to-back contests. He'll continue to shoulder the load at linebacker for the Raiders moving forward, especially given the NFL's decision to uphold Vontaze Burfict's 12-game suspension.

