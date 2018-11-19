Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Collects seven tackles in win
Whitehead logged seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals.
Whitehead has now accounted for seven tackles in each of the Raiders' past four contests, bringing his season total to 71 (53 solo). He'll be a primary candidate to lead the team in tackles during a Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, but Whitehead has yet to force a turnover or record a sack this season.
