Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads Raiders in tackles
Whitehead totaled nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Whitehead led the Raiders in tackles during his first season in Oakland, and it wasn't particularly close as he amassed 126 stops (89 solo) in 16 games. He also accrued five passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble while totaling 971 defensive snaps. The 28-year-old figures to remain a key starter at outside linebacker for the silver and black again in 2019.
