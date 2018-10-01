Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads Raiders in tackles Sunday
Whitehead racked up 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Whitehead posted a season high 12 tackles as the Browns offense put up 42 points, bringing his total to 28 tackles in four games with Oakland. He should remain busy in Week 5 against a Chargers team that is averaging nearly 28 points per game.
