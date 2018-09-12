Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads Raiders in tackles
Whitehead logged seven tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defensed in Monday's loss to the Rams.
Whitehead's seven tackles were enough to lead the Raiders in Week 1, but the defense gave up 5.4 yards per carry and failed to force a single turnover. He should be busy again in Week 2 against a Broncos offense that put up 475 total yards off offense in a win against the Seahawks on Sunday.
