Whitehead logged eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

Whitehead posted a season high in tackles with eight total, which was good enough to lead the entire Raiders defense in Week 4. As a season-long suspension now looms for fellow linebacker Vontaze Burfict, expect Whitehead to remain plenty busy moving forward.

