Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads team with seven tackles Thursday
Whitehead accounted for seven tackles (six solo) and four tackles for loss in Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.
Whitehead's four tackles for loss were a bright spot for a struggling Raiders defense that failed to contain 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens in his first career start. Whitehead should be busy again in Week 10 against the Chargers, especially given Oakland's decision to release fellow outside linebacker Bruce Irvin on Saturday.
