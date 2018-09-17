Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Notches six tackles against Denver
Whitehead made six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.
Whitehead led the Raiders in tackles for a second consecutive week, but the starting weakside linebacker was held without a single tackle behind the line of scrimmage. He'll look to add to his count in Week 3 against the Dolphins as Oakland seeks a maiden victory.
