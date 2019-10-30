Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Piles up 11 stops
Whitehead tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.
Whitehead has accumulated a team-high 50 stops through seven games, putting him on track for his fourth straight campaign with 100-plus stops. He'll face familiar faces in Week 9, as the Lions -- who selected him in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft -- come to town.
