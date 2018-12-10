Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Productive in win
Whitehead collected a team-high 10 tackles (six solo) to go along with two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers.
Whitehead has now forced a turnover in consecutive weeks as he continues to lead the Raiders in tackles as well. He's racked up double-digit tackles in two of the team's past three games and will look to maintain momentum against the Bengals on Sunday.
