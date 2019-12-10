Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Racks up 11 tackles in loss
Whitehead tallied 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans.
Whitehead had logged only 10 total tackles throughout the Raiders' three previous games combined, so Sunday's 11-tackle performance was a solid bounce-back effort. Expect Whitehead back on the field for close to 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps again in Week 15.
