Whitehead accrued nine tackles (eight solo) Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.

Whitehead has been one of the more consistent tacklers all season for the Raiders, recording at least six stops in all but two of his 15 games this season. While that gives him a solid weekly floor as an IDP option, the linebacker has rarely produced any big plays to supplement his tackle totals. He has yet to record a sack this season and has produced only two turnovers (one forced fumble, one interception).