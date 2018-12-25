Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Racks up nine stops
Whitehead accrued nine tackles (eight solo) Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.
Whitehead has been one of the more consistent tacklers all season for the Raiders, recording at least six stops in all but two of his 15 games this season. While that gives him a solid weekly floor as an IDP option, the linebacker has rarely produced any big plays to supplement his tackle totals. He has yet to record a sack this season and has produced only two turnovers (one forced fumble, one interception).
More News
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Productive in win•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Forces fumble in loss•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Posts season high in tackles•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Collects seven tackles in win•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads team with seven tackles Thursday•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Amasses nine tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...